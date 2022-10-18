Woman's skull identified months after landscaping crew finds remains along southeast Houston freeway

An investigation is underway after a landscaping crew found a human skull in southeast Houston, police said.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officials have identified a human skull found by a landscaping crew in southeast Houston, records show.

The video above is from a previous report.

On Aug. 2 at about 1 p.m., crews with TxDOT discovered the remains while they were clearing some of the growth along the road in the 1300 block of Highway 225 near Scarborough.

A worker was getting ready to cut a tree down when they found what appeared to be a human skull and arm, according to a homicide detective.

Records show that the remains belonged to Barbara Jones-Orsini, born in 1950.

Authorities believe her remains may have been at the site for several months, and it is unclear how old she was when she died.

The cause of death is pending verification by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The investigation is ongoing.

Authorities urge anyone with information in this case to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or speak anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

