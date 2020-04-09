Woman unleashes racist rant directed at Vietnamese restaurant owner

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A business owner was left shocked when a woman at a Kroger parking lot unleashed a racist rant.

The video was recorded at the Kroger parking lot on Buffalo Speedway and obtained by ABC13 on Wednesday.

Sammi, who owns the Vietnamese restaurant Vietopia, said she heard commotion outside the business and went out to investigate. That's when Sammi heard and saw the woman in the video yelling at her husband and other employees.

RELATED: Coach's repeat use of racial slur under investigation in FBISD

Sammi recorded the woman, who then yelled out profanities at her. In the video, the woman, seen pushing a shopping cart, is heard yelling, "Get out of our country!"

She goes on to say, "You! Get out of the United States, you ugly [expletive]"

ABC13 spoke with Sammi via phone, who said she did her best to remain quiet during the incident.

"They're going to say what they want," she said. "It made me feel so bad. They hate us, and all we do is work all day."

Sammi said she and her husband have been working overtime and were scheduled to move their business to a new location this month. She said before the coronavirus pandemic, they had already signed a new lease.

Sammi also mentioned sales are down 80 percent, and said the hateful rant only adds insult to injury.

"It's already a tough time for us small business owners," said Sammi. "We're suffering. I think they need to be more educated. There's all kinds of people. You can't be doing that, if you have any common sense, you can't treat people that way. It's just mean."

SEE ALSO: Racist flyers posted on the campus of Rice University

Sammi and her husband continue to provide to-go order services, and hope their new location will be as successful as the original.

"We've got to keep going," she said. "That's the thing. We've got to keep going."

Follow Mayra Moreno on Facebook and Twitter.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonviral videocontroversial videoracismcaught on videoshopping
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Severe hailstorms possible in Houston today
US report shows 16.6M applied for unemployment in 3 weeks
HISD students told to quarantine after picking up laptops
Man blames spider after causing 5 car wreck
Costco giving priority access to first responders
Amazon Prime to stream SXSW 2020 films
Sen. Cruz to Saudis: "You're supposed to be our friends"
Show More
13 Investigates why some have a tougher time getting food
JJ Watt among celebrities giving back on Day of Hope
Whataburger offering buy one, get one deal
TIMELINE: Astrodome then 'til now
Houston Museum of Natural Science furloughs 70% of staff
More TOP STORIES News