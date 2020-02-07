Society

Coach's repeat use of racial slur under investigation in FBISD

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dulles High School coach is under fire after a video surfaced of him repeatedly using a racial slur in class.

In the video, the slur was uttered apparently in the middle of a heated discussion in a classroom about rap music.

The student who shot the video posted it on social media saying that the school needed to hire new teachers.

Fort Bend ISD released a statement in response to the video saying that racial slurs are "unacceptable and will not be tolerated."



The name of the teacher has not yet been released. It's not clear if the coach is still employed with the district.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyhoustonviral videohigh schoolracismstudents
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rapper OMB Bloodbath arrested on gang charges while in court
Pig parts spill onto Hwy 59 after big rig crash in Rosenberg
AJ Hinch: 'Fair question' if Astros' WS title tainted by scandal
Roughnecks and XFL bring more football to Houston this weekend
Warmer temps as we head into the weekend
Video games to fitness class: Here's a list of FREE things to do
3 major roadways in Houston closed this weekend
Show More
'Highly intoxicated' driver accused of killing man on scooter
Underground & flying high: Big changes for Houston freeways
Maleah Davis: Public asked to wear pink, bring bubbles to party
Pliny the Younger IPA goes on sale Friday
HPD to UFC: Meet the HPD officer fighting in weekend event
More TOP STORIES News