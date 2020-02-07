Coach's repeat use of racial slur under investigation in FBISD

Racial slurs are unacceptable behavior by any standard and will not be tolerated in @FortBendISD. This is already under investigation. Will be dealt with swiftly and assertively. — Charles Dupre (@superdupre) February 7, 2020

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) -- A Dulles High School coach is under fire after a video surfaced of him repeatedly using a racial slur in class.In the video, the slur was uttered apparently in the middle of a heated discussion in a classroom about rap music.The student who shot the video posted it on social media saying that the school needed to hire new teachers.Fort Bend ISD released a statement in response to the video saying that racial slurs are "unacceptable and will not be tolerated."The name of the teacher has not yet been released. It's not clear if the coach is still employed with the district.