Houston police say two drivers will not be charged after they hit a woman who tried to cross the mainlanes of I-45 near West Road.The accident occurred around 9:36 p.m. Sunday.Police said the woman was in the southbound lanes of I-45 when two vehicles hit her. Both drivers did stop.Police are working to identify the woman who was killed.