'This is Texas. Get with the program': Woman pulls alleged toy gun on neighbors planning a party

A Houston woman is accused of threatening her neighbors with a gun while they were door-knocking to let the community know about an upcoming party.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A not-so-neighborly dispute was taken to court after a woman allegedly pointed a gun at a couple who was giving a courtesy warning about an upcoming party in their Houston apartment complex.

Court documents say a couple who lives in the complex was door-knocking to let neighbors know about a planned party in case there were to be loud noise.

The couple allege when they knocked on one neighbor's door, she opened it while pointing a black gun at them, which she later claimed to be a toy gun.

"This is Texas. Get with the program," the neighbor, Kierra Brown, reportedly told the couple while waving the weapon.

Brown told officers with the Houston Police Department she was using a toy gun that her brother later got rid of, documents show.

The judge said this statement made her question whether or not the gun was real, asking, "Why would they get rid of the gun?"

Brown then said she had a gun for self-defense because she has been harassed and had her car stolen.

Documents show that the judge deemed Brown's actions a "wildly dangerous conduct to the community."

Brown, 35, was given the condition to have zero contact with her neighbors, who she threatened, for a bond set at $10,000 and was denied a personal bond.

Records show Brown made her $10,000 bond.