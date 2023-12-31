Man stabbed by neighbor at football watch party in Montrose Airbnb overnight, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after someone was stabbed at a football watch party in a Montrose Airbnb at about 1 a.m. Sunday.

According to the Houston Police Department, it began when guests staying at an Airbnb at 4409 Greeley Street invited a neighbor in to watch the game with them.

The guests and the neighbor exchanged words, but authorities said everything remained friendly.

After the game, the neighbor left and reportedly came back with a large knife. Unprovoked, police said, he stabbed a man in the shoulder.

Authorities said the victim then went to his car to get a gun and shot at the suspect as he fled down the road.

No one was hit, police said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where his condition remains unknown, officials said.

According to HPD, the suspect is a Black man in his late 20s or early 30s. Police say he doesn't appear to be a threat to the public.