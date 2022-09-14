Woman shot twice when bullets came through Second Ward home during drive-by

Investigators said there were several shootings in the area the night before and were working to determine if they were all connected.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was injured after a gunman opened fire on her Second Ward home during a drive-by shooting overnight.

Police said the woman in her 20s was hit when someone fired shots outside the home in the 5300 block of Margarita Street around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The woman was inside a bedroom in the house when the shots rang out, police said.

She was shot twice in the leg and is expected to survive.

Police are searching for an older-model red SUV after witnesses reportedly captured video of the vehicle leaving the area.

Investigators recovered several shell casings in the street in front of the house.

"The night before, there were also some shootings that occurred in this area," Lt. R. Willkens said. "So officers are trying to figure out if maybe this may somehow be related."

Police said there were other family members inside the home at the time, including children. Fortunately, no one else was hurt.