Woman shot in face at a pool party in SW Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was hospitalized after she was shot in the face during an argument at a pool party in southwest Houston, police said.

The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 9000 block of Lakes at 610 Drive. The woman and a man, who police think may be a couple, got into a verbal argument. The man then shot the woman one time in the face, police said.

The woman was taken to a hospital for surgery but is in stable condition, authorities said.

When officials arrived on scene the man was still there. They secured the firearm, detained him, and took him into custody.

Police said witnesses at the scene backed up the woman's story.

HPD Family Violence Unit is doing a follow up investigation.

Officials said neither the man or the woman live at the location where the shooting happened. They were only there for the pool party.
