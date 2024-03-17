Woman shot in back during apparent attempted robbery in N. Harris County, deputies say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway in north Harris County after a woman was shot during an alleged attempted robbery just before 8 a.m. on Sunday, according to the sheriff's office.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to an aggravated assault near Parker Road and I-45H around 7:50 a.m.

Travis Garcia with the HSCO Violent Crimes said the woman, in her 40s, suffered a gunshot wound to her back and drove herself to a gas station, where she called 911.

Deputies interviewed the woman who said the gunshots occurred near Sweet Water Lane and Turney Drive.

The suspects were not successful in taking anything, and the woman's condition is serious but stable.

Officials described the suspects as four Hispanic men driving a non-descript tan passenger car.