Woman expected to survive after being shot by driver who she strangled during argument, HPD says

The driver in custody told police that she stopped and pulled out a pistol after the passenger choked her was she was driving.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is expected to survive after being shot by a driver early Friday morning in the East End, Houston police said.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. at 2401 Preston Street near Emancipation Avenue. According to HPD, the driver and the passenger, both women, were driving when they allegedly got into an argument.

The woman in the passenger seat then began to choke the driver. The driver told police that is when she pulled over, pulled out a pistol, opened fire, and struck the other woman twice in the leg, Lt. Willkens said.

The victim was taken to the hospital where she was stabilized.

Wilkens said the driver stayed on the scene and cooperated with the police.