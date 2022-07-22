woman shot

Woman expected to survive being shot in face by stranger who gave her a ride, HPD says

EMBED <>More Videos

Woman shot by stranger who gave her a ride in N. Harris Co., HPD says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman had gotten a ride from a stranger and when she wanted to get out, the suspect shot her in the chest and face, according to police.

The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Greens Road and West Hardy.

The woman managed to get out of the vehicle and found help, police said. She was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police said they will be interviewing the woman again to try to get a better description of the shooter.

There is no known motive. Police did not release a suspect description other than the shooter is a Hispanic man. There is also no vehicle description.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harris countycrimewoman shotshootingdriver
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WOMAN SHOT
Man shoots people who tried to help woman being assaulted, HPD says
2 sisters shot by woman in Houston's southside, police say
Man who claimed he mistook girlfriend for burglar charged in her death
Young mother killed by boyfriend was no mistaken identity, family says
TOP STORIES
Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old girl out of Missouri City
3-year-old boy found wandering streets in La Marque by police
18-year-old charged with murder in A/C repairman's killing
Woman used kitchen knife to defend herself in fatal stabbing, HPD says
Mother accused of leaving 3-year-old girl in busy Alief-area street
Singer Shonka Dukureh, 44, dies one month after 'Elvis' movie debut
Stanford doctor explains why people are getting hives post-COVID
Show More
Former HPD officer lied in homeless man's conviction, prosecutors find
Upper Kirby Starbucks is 1st in Houston to announce unionization
Rain chances are going up (a little) today
Conroe family pleading with suspects to return items in stolen trailer
Humble man claims police brutality during arrest caught on video
More TOP STORIES News