Woman expected to survive being shot in face by stranger who gave her a ride, HPD says

North Belt officers are on a shooting at 1100 Greens Rd. One patient was transported to an area hospital. #hounews CC9 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) July 22, 2022

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman had gotten a ride from a stranger and when she wanted to get out, the suspect shot her in the chest and face, according to police.The shooting happened at about 12:45 a.m. Friday at the intersection of Greens Road and West Hardy.The woman managed to get out of the vehicle and found help, police said. She was rushed to a hospital and is expected to survive.Police said they will be interviewing the woman again to try to get a better description of the shooter.There is no known motive. Police did not release a suspect description other than the shooter is a Hispanic man. There is also no vehicle description.