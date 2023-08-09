Woman found dead with throat slit outside home on Houston's southside, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman died outside of a home on Houston's southside.

Houston police said a woman in her 40s was found dead in the front yard of her friend's home in the 6600 block of New York Street at 10:25 a.m. Wednesday. Her throat had been slit.

Investigators said after the woman was cut, she walked down the block, presumably to get help, but died in front of her friend's home. She never made it inside.

It's unclear what led up to the attack. HPD did not have any suspect information.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where a trail of blood could be seen along the sidewalk near Joy Baptist Church.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.