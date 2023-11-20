HPD said two women were fighting when one of them pulled out a gun. "Right now, it's unclear which one of them produced the firearm and in what manner the firearm was fired," police said.

Woman in critical condition after being shot during argument with friend, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman opened fire during a fight with her friend on Houston's southside overnight, according to police.

That friend is now in the hospital in critical condition.

Houston police responded to a shooting call at an apartment complex on Corder Street near Scott Street around midnight.

Investigators said two women, who were described as friends, got into an argument inside the apartment.

At some point, things became physical and one of the women pulled out a gun.

The victim was shot in the neck. At last check, she was in critical condition at the hospital.

HPD said there are still a lot of questions about what exactly led up to the shooting and who fired the shot. The other woman involved in the fight was detained.

"Both parties were still on scene. The individual who was shot and the other one. Right now, it's unclear which one of them produced the firearm and in what manner the firearm was fired," Lt. J.P. Horelica said.

Police said there were no other witnesses inside the apartment during the shooting.