shooting

Woman shot, child critically injured in shooting at apartment complex in Texas City

EMBED <>More Videos

Texas City crime: Woman and child shot in Tradewinds Apartment complex in Texas City

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police responded to a shooting at an apartment complex where a woman and child were shot in Texas City Friday night.

Texas City police were in the area of 13th Avenue N. and 21st Street N. when they received a call from a woman that stated she heard gunshots in the area and was hit by a bullet around 1 a.m.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the woman on the staircase of the Tradewinds Apartments with a gunshot wound to the leg. While officers were attending to her wound, the woman asked if someone could go to her apartment and check on her child, police say.

Officers checked the woman's apartment and found a child between the ages of two and three years old in a bed with multiple gunshot wounds.

The child was transported by in critical condition to University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston. The woman was transported to UTMB Galveston in stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Texas City Police Department Criminal Investigations at 409- 643-5720.

The Mainland Communities Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information leading to the arrest or charges filed in this case. If you have any information, and would like to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 409 945-TIPS (8477) or contact them online
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texas citywoman shotshootingapartmenttexas citychild shot
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Man shot by intruders while home with 2-year-old grandson, HPD says
Family and community remember HCSO Deputy Darren Almendarez
Suspect in Lady Gaga dog walker shooting released from jail by mistake
Bond conditions removed for man accused of trying to kill ex-wife
TOP STORIES
Parents push for answers in death initially thought to be suicide
4 shot and 1 dead in shootout at Al's Sports Bar on Westheimer
NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins dies after being hit by dump truck
Houston Art Car Parade 2022 to roll through downtown on Saturday
Nice weekend, more active pattern returns next week
Arrest made in 32-year-old rape, murder case
Peña hits 1st major league homer with parents in the stands
Show More
Video shows bystander rescues man whose car plunged off ferry ramp
Woman found fatally shot in parked vehicle in SW Houston
11 people injured in car crash in Austin, Texas
Houston-area collegiate athletes left scrambling after new coach pu...
'Dancing with the Stars' tangoing over to Disney+ next season
More TOP STORIES News