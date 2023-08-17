Houston police are investigating after a car repossession agent was shot in the back of her neck Wednesday night along Westheimer Road.

Woman shot in the back of her neck after repossessing vehicle in west Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A car repossession in west Houston led to gunfire erupting Wednesday night, leaving one woman shot in the neck and recovering in the hospital.

Lt. Ignacio Izaguirre with the Houston Police Department said officers responded to the shooting in the 13900 block of Westheimer at 11:37 p.m.

According to police, the woman and her agent partner went to an apartment complex to repossess a green Chevy car.

As they were driving off, a white Porsche SUV with two men inside followed, one of them discharging a gun and firing twice, Izaguirre said.

Police said one bullet hit the car, and the other hit the woman's neck.

"Finding out that she was struck by the bullet, (the woman) pulled over to a nearby gas station and called her male companion advising him that she was shot," Izaguirre said.

When the agents pulled over, Izaguirre said the suspects also stopped at the gas station.

"The male (agent) got out and told them, 'Hey listen, we're just repossessing your vehicle.' And then they (the suspects) said, 'No, you're not,'" Izaguirre continued.

When the suspects found out the woman had been shot, police said they took off.

Once paramedics arrived, the woman was flown to the hospital via Life Flight due to the location of the bullet. Izaguirre said she is expected to survive.

Police are trying to determine the location where the shooting happened.

If you know anything about the incident, you are asked to call HPD at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

