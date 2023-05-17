Quite a bit of narcotics were found inside the motel room when officers arrived, the lieutenant said. They are working to find video to help identify the suspects.

2 men wanted in shooting of woman at InTown Suites near Hwy 290, Houston police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was hanging out at a hotel room with several people late Tuesday night when Houston police say she was shot. Now, they are looking for the suspects who took off.

It happened at the InTown Suites on Highway 290 in north Houston just after 11 p.m.

Police said two Black men who were inside the room possibly got away in a car.

"When officers got there, there was quite a bit of narcotics. There was another pistol in the hotel room. So, they haven't really quite gotten to the bottom if it was just some kind of disturbance," Lt. R. Wilkens said.

The woman suffered a gunshot to the shoulder and was taken to a hospital for surgery, police said. She is expected to survive.

Police are looking for any surveillance video that may help identify the suspects. If you know any information regarding this incident, you are urged to call the Houston Police Department.