Judge sets $50K bond for teen accused of playing with gun before shooting woman in south Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old was allegedly playing with a loaded gun when he shot and killed an 18-year-old woman in south Harris County, investigators say.Zakorion Batiste, 17, has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the shooting death of Nariah Champion and is currently booked into the Harris County Jail, records show.Batiste went before a judge on Sunday, where he was given a $50,000 bond. If the bond is made, Batiste will be placed on house arrest with the exception of going to and from high school.On Saturday around 10 a.m. deputies with the Harris County Pct. 7 Constable's Office responded to a shooting at an apartment complex in the 3500 block of S. Sam Houston Parkway East in south Harris County.When authorities arrived, they found Champion with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. The 18-year-old was taken to a local hospital by others in the apartment.Harris County Sheriff's Office Homicide and Crime Scene Unit responded to the scene to conduct the investigation.Investigators say Batiste was playing with a loaded handgun when it discharged striking Champion.While still on scene, deputies were notified by the Pearland Police Department the vehicle transporting Champion had been involved in a single-vehicle crash about a mile from a local hospital.Champion and the other occupants were given a ride by a good Samaritan to Memorial Hermann Pearland.Champion was pronounced dead by the time she arrived at the hospital.