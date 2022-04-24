Woman shot to death in crowded apartment in south Harris County, authorities say

Pct 7 units responded to an apartment unit at 3525 S Sam Houston Pkwy E, by Scott. Initial info: a female was possibly shot by a known male while they were playing with guns. The female was confirmed deceased at a hospital. HCSO Homicide & CSU Investigators are enroute. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/6dfBIjkVH1 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 23, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- According to Sheriff's deputies, a woman was shot in the abdomen on the South Beltway in south Harris County Saturday afternoon in a crowded apartment.Investigators are trying to figure out exactly what happened.Authorities say others in the apartment tried to rush her to the hospital but crashed their car.A good Samaritan took them the rest of the way, but the woman died at the hospital.Investigators don't know yet whether the shooting was accidental or intentional."What we do know is that there were approximately eight to ten people inside the apartment when it occurred. So we need to talk to those people. Then we need to get inside the apartment and do a thorough processing of that," authorities saidInvestigators say the victim was 18 years old, and everyone else in the apartment was a young adult.Zakorion Batiste, 17, was arrested and charged with manslaughter.