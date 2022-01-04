Detectives suspicious of claim that woman died by suicide in west Houston

Mid West officers are at 7600 Windswept. Adult female deceased at the scene from an apparent gunshot wound. Investigation underway. 202 pic.twitter.com/uR6Je9QvlE — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 4, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police spent the overnight hours questioning a man about a woman's death on Houston's westside.Around 7 p.m. Monday, officers were called to a home in the 7600 block of Windswept Lane near the Westpark Tollway for reports that a woman shot herself.But when detectives arrived, they said they discovered that things were not adding up with the initial report."They noticed some things that are kind of inconsistent with that," Lt. Larry Crowson said. "At this point, we don't know the true cause of the gunshot wound."A man who was in the house at the time of the shooting is being questioned, police said. He is cooperating with the investigation.