Woman shot and killed while walking home from store in northeast Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are going through surveillance video to figure out who shot and killed a woman in her 20s in northeast Houston overnight.

The shooting happened in the 300 block of Rosamond Street near the North Freeway around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said the woman was walking from a convenience store back to her apartment with a friend.

A witness told police a white minivan or small SUV pulled up, and the woman walked over to talk to the driver.

That's when the witness heard a gunshot, and the woman went down. The driver fled the scene.

"We don't have a description on any suspects at this point," Lt. R. Willkens said. "Homicide investigators are going to be here. We're going to look at video, try to find everything we can."

If you have any information, call Houston police or Crime Stoppers.
