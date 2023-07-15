A 7-year-old girl was found alone with her mother's body after a deadly shooting at The Family Place in the Spring Branch area, police say.

Woman allegedly involved in shooting death of Spring Branch mother charged with tampering, docs say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In a new development, a woman has been arrested regarding the case where a mother was found shot to death in the Spring Branch area, according to court documents.

The video above is from the original report on Wednesday, June 28.

Lakiri Tolliver, 25, is charged with tampering and fabricating physical evidence. Documents said that Tolliver was allegedly present when the murder of 29-year-old Laurielle Faulk at the Adele and Ber Family Place occurred.

ORIGINAL REPORT: 7-year-old found alone with mom's body after she was killed inside Spring Branch apartment, HPD says

Documents state the Tolliver allegedly removed a cell phone that would have been classified as evidence.

On June 27, Faulk was found shot to death inside a unit at the supported living facility for homeless and low-income families, operated by The Women's Home, in the 7600 block of Hammerly.

According to police, a child, who the victim's family identified as Faulk's daughter, was present at the time of the murder.

On Thursday, the Houston Police Department released photos of an unidentified suspect in connection to the murder.

The suspect is described as a Black man with a thin build in his late 20s or early 30s, who is about 6 feet tall, according to police. The relationship between Faulk and the suspect is not known, police said.

Tolliver is expected to appear in court on Monday, July 17.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the suspect's whereabouts is urged to contact HPD's homicide division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).