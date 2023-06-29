7-year-old found alone with mom's body after she was killed inside Spring Branch apartment, HPD says

A 7-year-old girl was found alone with her mother's body after a deadly shooting at The Family Place in the Spring Branch area, police say.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A murder has shaken a housing community in the Spring Branch area.

Houston police say a 29-year-old mother was found shot and killed inside a unit where she lived with her 7-year-old daughter.

"They found an adult female that is deceased here at the scene," Lt. Larry Crowson said. "Also in the apartment, they found a 7-year-old female. She apparently is unaware that the female is shot."

A family member of the victim told ABC13 that the little girl is doing OK.

The family member declined to provide any more information as they work through the grief.

The property located in the 7600 block of Hammerly is known as The Family Place.

Operated by The Women's Home, it is permanent supportive housing for homeless and low-income families.

According to its website, case managers at the complex offer assistance that includes mental healthcare, substance abuse treatment, and job training.

A neighbor, who asked to remain anonymous, said this type of violent crime is rare at the complex.

"It's sad. It's crazy because of how small this apartment is, and it's crazy that it happened inside. And, it's like the first thing that's happened inside over here," the neighbor said.

A spokesperson for The Family Place sent this statement:

Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family and friends of the victim of the shooting. We are working closely with the Houston Police Department to ensure a thorough investigation is conducted. A preliminary investigation shows this shooting was a targeted and isolated incident.

There are security cameras on the building, though police have not said if the killer was caught on camera.

No description of the suspect has been released.

"I feel safe here, you know? But, it just kind of puts me on edge a little bit because it's like, who did this?" the neighbor asked.

