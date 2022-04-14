woman killed

Woman caught in crossfire fatally shot as she drove down street

By
Woman killed by stray gunfire in SE Houston shooting

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police say a woman is dead after being caught in the crossfire of a shooting as she simply drove down the street Wednesday evening.

The woman lost her life all due to a shooting police believe she had nothing to do with. It all happened near Scott Street and I-45 at about 7 p.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived on the scene, they say they found a dark-colored car on the freeway feeder road that had several bullet holes in it, and a lot of shell casings on the street.

As their investigation moved to Milby Street, just a few blocks away, they found a SUV crashed into a home. The woman inside the vehicle had suffered a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital where she died.

During that time, HPD says they also got information that a man was taken in a private car to the hospital with gunshot wounds. He is expected to survive. They are still working to figure out his involvement in all of this.

At this point, police believe some people were shooting at each other and that's when the woman was hit by mistake.

"The info we have -- the dark sedan and a male on foot exchanged gunfire," explained Lt. Larry Crowson with HPD. "During that, the victim in a car drove by. Apparently she was unattended target, struck by the stray gunfire."

The investigation is ongoing, with plenty of questions remaining. We don't know what started the shooting in the first place or anything else about the people involved

Police are interviewing witnesses and working to get video of what happened.

