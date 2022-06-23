man shot

Man expected to survive gunshot to stomach his wife fired, Fort Bend County deputies day

Stafford woman accused of shooting husband in stomach, deputies say

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is accused of shooting her husband in the stomach, but Fort Bend deputies still have not said if she will be charged.

The shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Stafford Springs Avenue.

Deputies said the man was rushed to the Texas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

It was unclear what led up to the shooting but this case is under investigation.
