Man expected to survive gunshot to stomach his wife fired, Fort Bend County deputies day

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman is accused of shooting her husband in the stomach, but Fort Bend deputies still have not said if she will be charged.
The shooting happened at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 700 block of Stafford Springs Avenue.
Deputies said the man was rushed to the Texas Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.
It was unclear what led up to the shooting but this case is under investigation.
