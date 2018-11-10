Deputies are investigating after a woman shot and killed her husband Friday night in Spring.The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office responded to reports of a shooting in the 2400 block of Colonial Springs Lane at 10:45 p.m.According to investigators, the husband pulled a gun on his wife and her friend, after an argument turned violent.The friend was able to escape the premises unharmed, but when she called police, her friend was still inside.A second 911 call was made by the wife, reporting that she shot her husband and was requesting help.When deputies arrived, they found 30-year-old Terrance Theus unresponsive with bleeding injuries on the floor of the master bedroom. When medics arrived, Theus was dead at the scene.Theus reportedly struck the spouse in the face with a handgun, and repeatedly assaulted her using his fists while making threats to kill everyone in the house.The female spouse was able to get the handgun from Theus, and discharged the weapon, shooting him multiple times.Deputies say two kids were inside the home at the time, but both were found safe. They are currently with CPS, pending the outcome of the investigation.No arrests have been made. Investigators are working to determine if the wife will face any charges.