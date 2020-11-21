Woman set on fire during argument

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A couple's argument turned into a violent ordeal Saturday morning when a woman was set on fire in southeast Houston.It happened around 7:30 a.m. in the 6100 block of Ridgeway Drive.Houston police responded to an initial report of a person down in the area, but found that the woman had severe burns on her body, authorities said.The woman had run to a neighbor's house for help after her boyfriend set her on fire, HPD said. It began with an argument between the two, but it wasn't clear how the woman was set on fire, according to investigators.The woman was taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital where she was stable.There was no word on an arrest, but investigators said they were treating it as a case of domestic violence.