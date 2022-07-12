Father accused of stabbing ex and her sister at SW Houston apartment, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was likely saved by her brother-in-law after she was attacked by the father of her baby in southwest Houston, police said.Police officers were called at about 1:50 a.m. to the St. James Place Apartment in the 9100 block of Fondren.The woman, her sister and the baby were all inside their apartment when the suspect forced his way inside, police said.Investigators said the man immediately started stabbing the woman and even cut her sister who tried to intervene.That's when officials said the woman's brother-in-law showed up with a baseball bat. He was already on the way because, according to police, he also lives at the location."He was coming home from work and got here just in time to assist and probably saved the sister-in-law," said HPD Lt. JP Horelica.The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said. The suspect was also hospitalized but is stable.Authorities said charges are pending.