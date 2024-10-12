Man arrested, charged in connection with mother's fatal stabbing in Texas City, officials say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was found stabbed in her Texas City home on Wednesday, and police have arrested and charged her son with murder, officials said.

Johnathan Taylor, 30, is sitting behind bars at the Galveston County Jail.

According to the Texas City Police Department, on Oct. 9, officers arrived at a Wendy's in the 2800 block of Palmer after hearing reports of a man there with visible injuries.

Once officers got to the scene, police say they found Taylor with visible scratches on his face and stab wounds on his arms. Police said the suspect told officers at the time that someone had robbed him.

While speaking with officers, the 30-year-old reportedly admitted to stabbing his mother at her home not too far from where he was found, police said.

Officers arrived at the 2900 block of Tarpy Road to check on his mother and found the victim, identified as 68-year-old Regina McIntyre, on the kitchen floor, suffering from several stab wounds, TCPD said.

The woman was taken by Air Ambulance to UTMB Galveston, where she died from her injuries a few hours later.

Officials said the Galveston County District Attorney was notified of the case immediately after.

Texas City police said that a murder charge was filed, and officials agreed to place Taylor on a $500,000 bond.