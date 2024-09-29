Woman attacked, beaten by multiple suspects after arriving to NW Houston apartment complex, HPD says

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

Watch Eyewitness News and ABC13 originals around the clock

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman remains in critical condition after she was beaten and attacked by suspects who may have followed her during her rideshare journey, officials said.

The Houston Police Department said the attack happened in the 4200 block of Lockfield and 43rd at 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officials said the woman was arriving at an apartment complex via a rideshare app when several unknown men exited out of a black SUV and allegedly assaulted her with a bat or a club.

All suspects fled the scene. Officials did not provide any descriptions.

HPD said it appeared the suspects may have followed the woman.

The woman was transported to the hospital after officers rendered aid.

HPD says they are interviewing witnesses and reviewing camera footage. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers of Houston.