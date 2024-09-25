HPD releases sketch of suspect wanted for allegedly attacking jogger at Memorial Park

Eyewitness News spoke with a woman who says she stopped someone from making his alleged attack worse on a jogger. "I knew something was wrong," she told ABC13.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A little more than a month after a woman was attacked while running at Memorial Park, Houston police have released a sketch of a man suspected in the incident.

Police shared the sketch in hopes of finding someone who could recognize him. According to the Houston Police Department, the suspect dragged a woman off the trial while she was jogging on Aug. 10.

Another jogger who witnessed the attack told ABC13 she heard the victim screaming while she was being hit in the face.

Police said the suspect accused the woman of running over his brother before he got away.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early to mid-20s with black shoulder-length hair. Anyone who recognizes him is urged to contact the department's major assaults at 713-308-8800.