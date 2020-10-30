Intense ATM robbery with large knife caught on camera, suspects on the loose

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Chilling moments were caught on camera during a robbery at an ATM in Houston Tuesday and police said they need the public's help finding the suspects.

Video shared by the Houston Police Department's Robbery Division shows two women sitting inside a car preparing to make a transaction at the Bank of America, located at 8108 Westheimer.

Suddenly, a man wearing a ski-mask approached the driver's seat window while shoving a large knife toward the woman's face and demanding money. Police said a second robber was at the passenger's window, but could not be seen on video.

The suspects threatened to hurt the women if their demands weren't met.

HPD wants the public to be on the lookout for the suspects who they describe as two Black males, one wore a mask, and both had on dark clothing.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477).
