Woman held captive for years inside locked trailer in north Harris County, records say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been charged with kidnapping after deputies say he held a woman captive for years inside a locked trailer in north Harris County.

Abraham Bravo Segura, 42, remains in jail Thursday evening with a $150,000 bond after being arrested on Wednesday, officials said.

According to court records, the victim was able to call for help from a phone inside the mobile home on W. Greens Road while Segura was at work. The woman told the Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies that he held her at gunpoint and threatened to kill her and that she could not escape.

During Segura's first court hearing, a prosecutor laid out the allegations.

"The defendant had kept the complainant inside a trailer for approximately four years," the prosecutor said.

"How many years?" the hearing officer asked. "Four," she responded.

The prosecutor said all the exits to the trailer were blocked.

Burglar bars were on the windows, and three handguns were found inside. On Wednesday night, after bolt cutters didn't work on the padlock, the fire department had to use power tools to cut through bars to gain entry and get the victim out.

Segura, described as a barber and tattoo artist by a public defender, was seen clearly in disagreement with the allegations. He asked the hearing officer more than once if he could defend himself.

"We're not going to argue the facts of the case today," the hearing officer replied.

Segura requested a court-appointed attorney.

If he can make bond, he has to abide by several bond conditions, including house arrest.

Segura did have one prior conviction for misdemeanor marijuana possession in 2006.

