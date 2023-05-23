A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a 19-year-old that happened in January.

Man charged 5 months after 19-year-old shot and killed on Westheimer

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 21-year-old man has been arrested and charged in the shooting death of a woman that happened in January.

Ivan Latrell Livingston is charged with aggravated assault after Houston police say he shot from his moving vehicle, "intentionally and knowingly" causing serious bodily harm.

Treasure Burton, 19, was shot in the chest and died.

It happened along Westheimer Road near Fondren around 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 29.

HPD investigators believe Burton was standing in the sunroof of a car after having left a club with her sister.

Three vehicles were traveling close together, court records state, and Burton was challenging Livingston, who was in a truck, to race.

"Complainant was yelling and taunting. The complainant never had a weapon, and this was a car race," a hearing officer said during Livingston's first court appearance. "There were also witness statements that the defendant appeared agitated and was alone in this truck when he discharged the gun."

Livingston was arrested on Friday, May 19, five months after Burton's death. Court records say he was "reckless."

A motion for sufficient bail, filed by the Harris County District Attorney's Office states he confessed to the shooting while operating a motor vehicle.

"I am very skeptical of the quality of the evidence," Sally Ring, Livingston's defense attorney, told ABC13. "My client is presumed innocent. The case is largely circumstantial."

She added that the state has not produced a confession.

Livingston is being held in jail on a $50,000 bond. He had no criminal history.

Burton's mother could not be reached for comment.

