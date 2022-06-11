woman killed

Woman struck and killed by car while looking for dropped cellphone in southwest Houston, police say

Woman killed after searching for cellphone in car in SW Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The Houston Police Department is investigating a fatal accident where a woman was struck by a car in southwest Houston.

The accident happened at about 3:42 a.m. Saturday on Westpark Drive near Ann Arbor.

According to police, a man and woman were driving eastbound before the woman dropped her cellphone inside the vehicle.

They stopped at an unprotected median, while the woman searched for it. She may have possibly stepped into lanes of traffic before being hit by a silver sedan driving eastbound, according to police.

The sedan driver turned around, returned to the scene, and is cooperating with investigators.

Neither of the vehicles made contact at the time, police said.

Police say that intoxication does not appear to be a factor for the driver that hit the woman, but an investigation is ongoing.

According to police, the man driving the young woman allegedly showed signs of intoxication.
