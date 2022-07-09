homicide investigation

Man allegedly kills girlfriend by running her over after an argument in Santa Fe, deputies say

Woman dies after being run over by boyfriend after an argument

SANTA FE, Texas (KTRK) -- The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a woman who witnesses say died after an argument with her boyfriend, according to deputies.

Deputies received a 911 call to respond to the 6200 block of Avenue T in Galveston County near Santa Fe, around 3 a.m. Saturday.

A witness called 911 to report that they witnessed the couple in an argument. According to the witness, the man got into his truck and ran the woman over at some point, deputies said.

The woman was taken by ambulance to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Deputies detained the man but he has not been charged.

A neighbor across the street told investigators the woman and her two children had recently moved into the home. Investigators said it is unclear if the woman's children were at home at the time of the incident.

Investigators were waiting for a search warrant for a detached garage where a dark-colored Chevy pickup was parked and where the fatal incident happened.

The names of the people involved have not yet been released, as the investigation is ongoing.
