Child present in NW Harris Co. apartment as man and woman exchange gunfire, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after trading gunfire with a man inside an apartment complex on Saturday, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 Livestream.

HCSO deputies responded to a shooting located at 12718 FM 1960 W.

Preliminary information stated that the suspected shooter entered the apartment unannounced and exchanged gunfire with the woman, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

The woman was reportedly hit and taken to the hospital. It is unclear if the suspect was hit.

A child is said to have been inside the apartment at the time of the shooting but was not injured, deputies say.

There is no description of the suspect at this time.

Investigators are enroute to the scene.

This is a breaking story. ABC13 will update here as more information becomes available.