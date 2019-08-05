Woman hit and killed while putting out or picking up real estate signs in NW Harris County

Cy-Fair Medic crews respond to an MVA/ Auto-Ped. on Queenston Blvd. near Silver Sky Ln. Sun. night in Houston.



HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies say a woman putting out or picking up a real estate sign was hit and killed in northwest Harris County.It happened just after 9 p.m. Sunday in the 7600 block of Queenston Blvd.Investigators say Kristine Baldwin was in the road when the driver of a Toyota Tundra hit her.Deputies say the road was dark at the time, and the driver claims he never saw anything when he made contact.They say the driver did stop and showed no signs of impairment.After the investigation, deputies say Baldwin's vehicle was found about 200 feet from where she was hit."It appeared she had parked there and was going to either pick up or place out some type of real estate signs," said Sgt. DaShana Cheek-McNeal with the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The driver is not facing any charges at this time."There is absolutely no lighting here, so the best time, of course, is to cross in crosswalks and use the sidewalks," said Cheek-McNeal.