Woman on motorized scooter hit and killed by truck in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman riding a motorized scooter died after she was hit by a truck in Bellaire.
An Eyewitness News viewer called the ABC13 newsroom to alert us about the crash around 9 a.m. Friday.
It happened on Bissonnet near Maple Ridge.
Police said the woman had just driven out of a private driveway on her scooter when a truck hit her.
The driver of the truck did stop and was cooperating with investigators. He was not injured.
Bellaire police said there is no indication that alcohol or drugs played a factor.
Investigators are working to identify the woman.
