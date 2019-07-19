Woman on motorized scooter hit and killed by truck in Bellaire

BELLAIRE, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman riding a motorized scooter died after she was hit by a truck in Bellaire.An Eyewitness News viewer called the ABC13 newsroom to alert us about the crash around 9 a.m. Friday.It happened on Bissonnet near Maple Ridge.Police said the woman had just driven out of a private driveway on her scooter when a truck hit her.The driver of the truck did stop and was cooperating with investigators. He was not injured.Bellaire police said there is no indication that alcohol or drugs played a factor.Investigators are working to identify the woman.