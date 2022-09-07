Woman shot at least 5 times during argument outside NE Harris Co. apartments, deputies say

Deputies said the motive of the shooting is unclear, though they think the woman got into some sort of argument with the gunman.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was shot several times after an argument in a parking lot in northeast Harris County early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 5 a.m. outside the Haverstock Hills Apartments on Aldine Bender Road, according to Harris County sheriff's deputies.

Deputies arrived at the scene and found the woman with at least five gunshot wounds, investigators said.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators did not have a description of the suspect.