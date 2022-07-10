Woman found with fatal gunshot wound in SE Houston with car still in gear

woman killed

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating how a woman in her 30s was found dead from an apparent gunshot wound inside a car in southeast Houston.

Houston Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 5200 block of Fairgreen on Saturday at about 8:22 p.m., according to HPD Lieutenant J.P. Horelica.

Upon arrival, officials found the woman inside a black Mercedes still in gear that crashed into a pile of trash and a mailbox.

She suffered a fatal wound to the chest and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Houston Fire Department, according to Horelica.

Police have very little detail of what occurred, but it appeared that the car was put in reverse when the woman was shot.

This case is an ongoing investigation being handled by HPD's Homicide Division, according to police.
