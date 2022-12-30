2 men charged after 18-year-old woman found dead in San Jacinto County, deputies say

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two men have been arrested and charged after a young woman was found dead in Coldspring, Texas earlier this week.

Deputies with the San Jacinto County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 100 block of Ellis Road at 11:55 a.m. on Dec. 28 in reference to a woman found dead.

The victim was identified as 18-year-old Katelyn Michelle Brandon from Onalaska.

It was unclear exactly how Brandon died, but deputies described the scene as a "gruesome crime." An autopsy is being conducted by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Science.

After conducting interviewers with several witnesses, officials filed charges against two men.

Thorin Brewster Keepers, 28, is charged with murder and tampering with/or fabricating physical evidence. Daniel W. Keepers, 50, is also charged with tampering with/or fabricating physical evidence.

Although both suspects have the same last name, deputies did not say exactly how they are related. It's also unclear if Brandon knew the men.

The two men were taken into custody at their home in the Cleveland area on Dec. 29, deputies said.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive in the killing.