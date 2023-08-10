An investigation is underway after a woman was found dead outside a home in the 6600 block of New York Street on Wednesday. Her throat had been slit.

Man charged in fatal stabbing of woman found with throat slit on Houston's southside, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man has been arrested in the deadly stabbing of a woman on Houston's southside on Wednesday.

Michael Anthony Wilson, 65, is charged with murder in the death of the 36-year-old woman. Houston police did not release her name.

HPD said the woman was found dead in the front yard of her friend's home at 6366 New York Street at 11:05 a.m. Her throat had been slit.

Investigators said the woman walked down the block to her friend's house, told her friend she had been stabbed, and then collapsed. She never made it inside.

SkyEye flew over the scene, where a trail of blood could be seen along the sidewalk near Joy Baptist Church.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

After talking to witnesses and gathering evidence, investigators identified Wilson as the suspect. He was located a short time later and arrested, HPD said.

He has since been booked into the Harris County Jail.

Police didn't say what exactly led up to the attack or what Wilson's motive was.