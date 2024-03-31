Woman found dead in North Harris County residence from apparent gunshot wounds, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Deputies are investigating after finding a woman dead inside a residence in north Harris County on Sunday morning.

The video above is from ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

The victim, described only as a Hispanic woman in her early 50s, had been shot a couple of times, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said.

Harris County Sheriff's deputies reported making two visits to her Verde Trails Drive residence on Saturday night before resorting to forced entry the next morning.

Officials said they found an adult man who also lives at the house. Investigators plan to speak to him to figure out what happened.

Authorities said they received a report of possible gunshots heard at about 10 p.m. on Saturday.

At the scene, deputies searched the location and spoke to neighbors, but no one reported hearing gunshots.

An hour later, deputies said they received another report about the same location.

Upon returning, authorities reported finding an open garage door with no vehicle inside.

Deputies said they believed a disturbance may have occurred, but they found everything around the perimeter was secured.

At 7 a.m. on Sunday, deputies returned and reportedly made forced entry.

That's when they found the woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds, Gonzalez said.

Investigators believe the shooting may have occurred Saturday night, but are still unsure.