Traffic

Elderly woman dies after car goes over barrier in crash on Southwest Freeway

EMBED <>More Videos

Traffic check: Houston TranStar cameras

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An elderly woman is dead after the car she was in reportedly flew off an overpass near downtown Houston, authorities say.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon along the inbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at McGowen. One vehicle was driving southbound on Hamilton and a second vehicle was heading eastbound on Pierce Street, when one of them ran a red light, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

In the incident, the car that was on Hamilton crossed over the barrier and went onto the Southwest Freeway, landing on the embankment of the highway.

All lanes were shut down for hours as crews worked to clear the scene.

An elderly woman who was in the car that crossed over the barrier was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead, the DA's office said. The driver of the vehicle was hospitalized as well in unknown condition.

The second vehicle involved remained on the main road. Both drivers involved were evaluated for intoxication, but authorities said there are no signs to indicate that factor.

At this time, it's still unclear which of the vehicles involved ran the red light and why.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichoustoncar crashfreewaytraffictraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News