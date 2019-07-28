Woman dead, off-duty deputy shot in southeast Houston

1-We’ve learned of a possible family disturbance at a residence located at 5000 blk of Briscoe. An off-duty @HCSOTexas Deputy is involved. An adult female is deceased at the scene & Deputy has been taken to a hospital, with unk. injury. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 28, 2019

2-@houstonpolice will be the lead agency & provide any additional updates. — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) July 28, 2019

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating after a woman was found dead and an off-duty Harris County deputy was shot.According to authorities, the deputy called police around 3 a.m. and said there was an accidental shooting on Briscoe Street.Police say the woman and the deputy were shot. The deputy was shot in the leg. Investigators say they don't know the relationship between the deputy and woman, who shot who, or what led up to the shooting.Police say there was an elderly man inside the home at the time, but he told investigators he did not hear anything. Investigators are not looking for any suspects.This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News.