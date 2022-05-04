Woman charged and arrested after stealing $11,000 worth of high-end handbags, documents say

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman was charged and arrested Tuesday for allegedly stealing over 40 handbags over the course of three months in Harris County, according to court documents.Dequavia Rodgers is accused of hitting multiple stores between Jan. 5 and April 3, stealing a total of 47 handbags, documents state.In total, she stole $11,000 worth of high-end handbags, authorities said.Court documents show Rodgers has multiple priors for theft and theft aggregate.As part of her bond conditions, if bond is granted, documents say Rodgers will be ordered to stay away from all TJ Maxx stores in Harris County.