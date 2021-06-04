covid-19

Woman charged with felony assault after mask debacle with deputy, officers said

EMBED <>More Videos

More stores dropping their mask mandates where allowed

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman has been arrested and charged with felony assault after a deputy said she pushed him while refusing to wear a mask and coughing on other shoppers in Cypress store.

Deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office said they were called to the Houston Premium Outlets in the 29300 block of the Northwest Freeway for a disturbance happening inside the Tory Burch store.



Employees said a shopper, later identified as Amy McCay, refused to leave the store after she was asked to wear her mask inside while she shopped.

According to employees, McCay also began coughing on other shoppers during the incident.

Officials said when they arrived, McCay reportedly refused to cooperate with them and ended up pushing a deputy.

McCay was charged with assault on a peace officer. She was booked into the Harris County Jail on a $10,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncypressarrestface maskassaultcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19
Astros fans return to EaDo but supply-chain issues persist
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
TOP STORIES
Train conductor killed in accident at rail yard involving big rig
Arsonist accused of setting 3 fires inside southside apartments
Carlos Correa's dad shares why Atlanta is special to his son
Native American group calls out MLB for Braves' use of tomahawk chop
How YouTuber says she tipped off FBI with location of Petito's body
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Show More
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
President Biden, pope to talk virus, climate, poverty at Vatican
Thousands still without power after extremely windy day in Houston
'Real Housewives' star Dorit Kemsley robbed at gunpoint in LA home
More TOP STORIES News