Woman found beaten to death inside uncle's NE Harris County home

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County authorities are looking for multiple people who they believe visited the northeast Harris County home where a woman was found Friday morning beaten to death.The homeowner woke up and found his 43-year-old niece dead from blunt force trauma, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.The victim had been staying at her uncle's home in the 7200 block of Rimwood Road where she was found.Multiple people were seen coming and going from the home throughout the night, deputies said.Investigators said they've spoken to several visitors, but were still looking to speak with others.They believe the victim knew her attacker and it happened sometime between Thursday night and around 7:45 a.m. Friday, when her uncle found her.