Police are investigating after a man was found dead near downtown Houston.Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Fannin near Webster around 5 a.m. Wednesday.When they arrived, they found the man's body.Witnesses told police they heard shots and saw a white Dodge Charger and a red Dodge Charger speeding away from the scene.Homicide detectives are headed to the area now. Investigators plan to check for surveillance video to see if it captured the shooting.