George R. Brown to open as warming center during historic weather; METRO prepares to suspend service

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The City of Houston plans to open the George R. Brown Convention Center this weekend to provide a warm and safe place as temperatures continue to plummet.
The city will open the GRB on Sunday evening for people who are homeless and need a place to stay for two to three days, city officials said.
Once open, outreach teams from Houston police and the Harris County Sheriff's Office will be activated to reach out to the vulnerable.
The shelter will be operated within COVID-19 pandemic protocols, officials said Friday.
METRO is also planning to suspend service due to hazardous conditions as early as Monday, Feb. 15 for at least 24 hours. All METRO HOV/HOT lanes will be closed and METROLift trips will be canceled during that time, according to METRO officials.
ABC13 also learned Friday the City of Houston is rallying crews to pre-treat nearly 100 roads and bridges. They plan to start applying a mixture of magnesium chloride with sand. They were waiting to apply the mixture because roads were too wet earlier Friday.
Public works officials said if ice does appear over the weekend, they will send trucks out to address the roads. Crews also are standing by for reports of water leaks or fallen tree limbs. Anyone can report them by calling 311.
